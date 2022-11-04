BETTING NCAA NCAAF
11:00 AM, November 4, 2022

Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs. North Carolina State Wolfpack Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

#20 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (6-2) @ #21 North Carolina State Wolfpack (6-2)

Date: Nov. 05 | Time: 8:00 p.m. ET | TV: ACC Network

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline
Wake Forest Demon Deacons  Open -3   -110   O 54.5   -110   -142  
 Current -3.5   -110   54.5   -105   -184  
North Carolina State Wolfpack  Open +3   -110   U 54.5   -110   +118  
 Current +3.5   -110   54.5   -115   +152  

Betting Trends:

Totals:

In 13 road games over the last 2 seasons, Wake Forest is 9-4-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 75.6 points per game which has been on average 11.9 points over the line for those games.

In 16 home games over the last 2 seasons, North Carolina State is 9-7-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 50.5 points per game which has been on average 3.7 points under the line for those games.

On the average combined, Wake Forest and North Carolina State average 63.1 points in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 9.1 points over the current total. This favors the OVER.

Spread:

In 13 road games over the last 2 seasons, Wake Forest is 7-6-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is 2.4 points per game which has been on average 1.4 points better than the spread for those games.

In 16 home games over the last 2 seasons, North Carolina State is 6-10-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is 16.4 points per game which has been on average 3.9 points better than the spread for those games.

On the average combined, Wake Forest and North Carolina State average 7.0 points of margin for the home team in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 11 points over the current line for the home team. This favors the home spread.