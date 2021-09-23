Wake Forest vs. Virginia Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for CFB Game on 09/24 Wake Forest vs. Virginia CFB Game Information WF (3-0) UVA (2-1) Date: 09/24/2021 Time: 07:00 PM Wake Forest vs. Virginia Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds MoneyLine (Open): Wake Forest (160) vs. Virginia (-189) MoneyLine (Current): Wake Forest ( 158 ) vs. Virginia ( -196 ) Spread (Open): Wake Forest (4) vs. Virginia (-4) Spread (Current): Wake Forest ( 4.5 ) vs. Virginia ( -4.5 ) Game Total (Open): 70.5 Game Total (Current): 68.5 All CFB betting lines, odds, and props are courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook Odds to Win CFB Championship Odds to Win CFB Championship: Wake Forest (+50000) Odds to Win CFB Championship: Virginia (+100000) Wake Forest vs. Virginia Game Predictions and Picks SG Betting Model Win Probability: Wake Forest (38.4%) vs. Virginia (61.6%) SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: No Pick SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: Wake Forest +4 – 1 Star SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: No Pick

Wake Forest will look to improve to 4-0 on the season when they travel to Charlottesville to do battle with the Virginia Cavaliers in an ACC showdown on Friday, September 24.

Fans hope to be pleased with this matchup between two capable offenses. Wake Forest enters this contest averaging 39.3 points per game, while Virginia sits at 41.3 points per game. While fans will be tuning in expecting plenty of touchdowns, Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall will be hoping for a better defensive performance after allowing 59 points and 699 total yards to the North Carolina Tar Heels a week ago.

The numbers from the UNC game were especially glaring, as the Tar Heels ran for 392 yards and three scores while also throwing for five more touchdowns. Wake Forest will look for offensive success behind a balanced offensive attack led by quarterback Sam Hartman (8.3 yards per attempt), running back Christian Beal-Smith (229 rushing yards, four TDs), and receivers Jaquarii Roberson and AT Perry. They should find success here against a beatable Virginia defense in all areas.

Getting into a shootout with Virginia may prove problematic, however, as quarterback Brennan Armstrong has accumulated 1,298 passing yards and 12 TDs in only three games this year.

While Wake plus the points may initially be appealing, it’s important to note that their offensive success has come against underwhelming competition in Old Dominion, Norfolk State, and Florida State. Virginia is the more battle-tested team and is laying less than a touchdown here at home.

They’ve been successful playing in front of their home crowd, going 6-0 ATS at home in their last six such contests.

The only way to play the total looks to be the over, as both teams should have success offensively.