12:05 PM, October 21, 2022

Washington Huskies vs. California Golden Bears Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Washington Huskies (5-2) @ California Golden Bears (3-3)

Date: Oct. 22 | Time: 10:30 p.m. ET | TV: ESPN

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline
Washington Huskies  Open -9.5   -110   O 56.5   -110   -315  
 Current -7.5   -106   54.5   -110   -295  
California Golden Bears  Open +9.5   -110   U 56.5   -110   +250  
 Current +7.5   -114   54.5   -110   +235  

Betting Trends:

Totals:

In 7 Road games over the last 2 seasons, Washington is 2-5-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 50.6 points per game which has been on average 1.1 points under the line for those games.

In 11 Home games over the last 2 seasons, California is 4-7-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 46.8 points per game which has been on average 4.8 points under the line for those games.

On the average combined, Washington and California average 48.7 points in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 6.8 points under the current total. This favors the UNDER.

Spread:

In 7 Road games over the last 2 seasons, Washington is 1-6-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is -4.3 points per game which has been on average 8.3 points worse than the spread for those games.

In 11 Home games over the last 2 seasons, California is 4-7-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is 7.9 points per game which has been on average 2 points better than the spread for those games.

On the average combined, Washington and California average 6.1 points of margin for the home team in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 13.6 points over the current line for the home team. This favors the Home Spread.