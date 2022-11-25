BETTING NCAA NCAAF
11:42 AM, November 25, 2022

Washington Huskies vs. Washington State Cougars Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

#12 Washington Huskies (9-2) @ Washington State Cougars (7-4)

Date: Nov. 26 | Time: 10:30 p.m. ET | TV: ESPN

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Washington Huskies  Open -3   -105   O 59.5   -110   -128  
 Current -2.5   -115   60.5   -114   -137  
Washington State Cougars  Open +3   -115   U 59.5   -110   +106  
 Current +2.5   -105   60.5   -106   +114  

Betting Trends:

Totals:

In 9 road games over the last 2 seasons, Washington is 2-7-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 52.7 points per game which has been on average 1.8 points under the line for those games.

In 13 home games over the last 2 seasons, Washington State is 4-9-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 53.1 points per game which has been on average 4.9 points under the line for those games.

On the average combined, Washington and Washington State average 52.9 points in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 7.6 points under the current total. This favors the UNDER.

Spread:

In 9 road games over the last 2 seasons, Washington is 2-7-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is -2.2 points per game which has been on average 4.8 points worse than the spread for those games.

In 13 home games over the last 2 seasons, Washington State is 4-9-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is 6.2 points per game which has been on average 1.1 points worse than the spread for those games.

On the average combined, Washington and Washington State average 4.2 points of margin for the home team in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 6.2 points over the current line for the home team. This favors the home spread.