09:53 AM, October 6, 2022

Washington State Cougars vs. USC Trojans Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Washington State Cougars (4-1) @ USC Trojans (5-0, AP #6)

Date: Oct. 08 | Time: 7:30 p.m. ET | TV: FOX

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
 Washington State Cougars  Open +13.5  -110  O 60.5  -110  +365 
 Current +12.5  -110  65.5  -110  +365 
 USC Trojans  Open -13.5  -110  U 60.5  -110  -465 
 Current -12.5  -110  65.5  -110  -490 

Betting Trends:

Totals:

In 13 Home games over the last 2 seasons, USC is 8-5-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 65.6 points per game which has been on average 3.9 points over the line for those games.

Spread:

In 13 Home games over the last 2 seasons, USC is 8-5-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is 5.0 points per game which has been on average 6.5 points worse than the spread for those games.