01:24 PM, November 16, 2022

Western Michigan Broncos vs. Central Michigan Chippewas Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Western Michigan Broncos (3-7) @ Central Michigan Chippewas (4-6)

Date: Nov. 16 | Time: 8:00 p.m. ET | TV: ESPNU | Expected Forecast: Light Snow, 32° | Wind: 2mph N

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline
Western Michigan Broncos  Open +4.5   -110   O 55.5   -110   +168  
 Current +10   -115   49.5   -110   +300  
Central Michigan Chippewas  Open -4.5   -110   U 55.5   -110   -205  
 Current -10   -105   49.5   -110   -385  

Betting Trends:

Totals:

In 13 road games over the last 2 seasons, Western Michigan is 4-9-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 53.7 points per game which has been on average 3 points under the line for those games.

In 14 home games over the last 2 seasons, Central Michigan is 8-6-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 57.6 points per game which has been on average 1 points under the line for those games.

On the average combined, Western Michigan and Central Michigan average 55.6 points in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 6.1 points over the current total. This favors the OVER.

Spread:

In 13 road games over the last 2 seasons, Western Michigan is 6-6-1 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is -4.5 points per game which has been on average 1.4 points worse than the spread for those games.

In 14 home games over the last 2 seasons, Central Michigan is 7-6-1 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is 5.7 points per game which has been on average 2.6 points worse than the spread for those games.

On the average combined, Western Michigan and Central Michigan average 5.1 points of margin for the home team in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 5.4 points under the current line for the home team. This favors the visitor spread.