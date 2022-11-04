What Are UCLA's Current National Championship Odds?

The first season under Chip Kelly as head coach of the UCLA Bruins has primarily been a success, with the potential for more down the stretch.

It hasn’t been perfect, but there are reasons for optimism about the direction of this program, something that hasn’t been said for a long time.

2022 Results

Date Opponent Score Sept. 3 vs. Bowling Green 45-17 Sept. 10 vs. Alabama State 45-7 Sept. 17 vs. South Alabama 32-31 Sept. 24 at Colorado 45-17 Sept. 30 vs. Washington 40-32 Oct. 8 vs. Utah 42-32 Oct. 22 at Oregon 45-30 Oct. 29 vs. Stanford 38-13

2022 Record: 7-1

This might sound bad initially, but you can understand the committee’s thought process in ranking the Bruins where they’re. They have an excellent signature victory over the Utah Utes at home on October 8. Still, there’s been so much underwhelming play, and playing down to their competition in other matchups says they shouldn’t be ranked higher.

A loss at the hands of the Oregon Ducks didn’t help their case, knowing that it would take them winning out to have a shot to be a player in the Pac-12 Championship Game. Dorian Thompson-Robinson has some likable attributes as a quarterback, but there haven’t been many situations where he’s thoroughly dominated. Still, he has a 17-3 touchdown to interception ratio, and that’s nothing to sneeze at, which gives the Bruins a chance to win weekly.

A lack of dominant victories could be this team’s demise, but they remain in the conversation as a formidable foe on any given weekend. The stretch run will determine how serious this team is, but they’ll need more consistency from both sides of the ball if they hope to win out.

In the Polls/CFP Rankings

Poll This Week Last Week CFP Rankings 12 N/A AP Top 25 10 10 Coaches Poll 11 15

The first College Football Playoff Rankings of the season had the Bruins ranked as the number twelve team in the country. It’s interesting how there have been some mild differences in how the Bruins are viewed by the coaches, the committee, and Associated Press.

College Football National Championship Winner Odds (+20000)

At +20000 on the FanDuel Sportsbook, the UCLA Bruins sit in a tie with Illinois for the twelfth-best odds to win the National Championship. With a loss against Oregon, the Bruins will undoubtedly need to be perfect moving forward and have to make statements against USC and in the Pac-12 Championship to have a chance of sneaking into the College Football Playoff.

Pac-12 Conference Winner Odds (+480)

The Bruins have an uphill climb if they have hopes of capturing the Pac-12 Championship. A loss at Oregon hindered their chances, but winning out, including a victory when they host USC on November 19, should put them in the driver’s seat to play for the Pac-12 Championship in a potential rematch against those same Ducks.

The Remaining Schedule

Nov. 5 at Arizona State Nov. 12 vs. Arizona Nov. 19 vs. USC Nov. 26 at California

There’s one date remaining on the Bruins calendar that sticks out in overall importance. Of course, winning out is a priority for the Bruins if they want to sniff the College Football Playoff, but in two weeks, the team will play host to a fellow top-ten opponent in USC that could determine both teams’ fates.

This Week: at Arizona State (-10.5)

It’s not a super challenging week on the horizon for the UCLA Bruins, where they’ll visit the Arizona State Sun Devils as 10.5-point road favorites. The Sun Devils have a 3-5 record overall, but that doesn’t mean they’re a pushover, and the Bruins could come in unprepared. There will be a good atmosphere present, but a dominant showing from UCLA will go a long way in solidifying their ranking.