What are USA's Odds to Qualify for the Round of 16?

Heading into the 2022 FIFA World Cup, everyone saw their opening match versus Wales as a must-win for team USA if they wanted to qualify for the round of 16. Not only was it the Welsh national team’s first game in the World Cup since 1964, but winning the first group stage game has historically been near automatic passage into the knockout stages.

Since 1998, 84% of teams that won their first game qualified for the next round – so you can see why the entire nation was disappointed in their 1-1 draw on opening day. Everyone pointed fingers at the squad selected (or not selected) by head coach Gregg Berhalter, and much hope was lost on this American team making noise in the tournament.

But then, the unimaginable happened. The USA pulled out a commendable performance against England, drawing 0-0 in a match they deserved to win. They now sit in a prime position to qualify for the round of 16.

2022 FIFA World Cup Results

Date Opponent Score Nov. 21 vs. Wales 1-1 Nov. 25 vs. England 0-0

USA dominated the match, holding the lion’s share of possession, and looked threatening throughout. Timothy Weah opened up the scoring thanks to a scrumptious pass from Christian Pulisic, but Gareth Bale would eventually equalize after being awarded a penalty shot.

The Americans were the more aggressive team and created the best scoring chance of the England match when Pulisic fired his shot off the crossbar in the first half. Their midfield trio of Yunus Musah, Tyler Adams, and Weston McKennie was immense throughout, winning the midfield battle against one of the strongest units in Qatar.

Even more impressive was the USMNT’s defense – as they recorded a clean sheet against a team that scored six goals in their previous game.

Current FIFA Ranking: 16

The Yanks were ranked 14th months before the World Cup began but dropped two spots thanks to disappointing friendlies against Japan and Saudi Arabia. The team finished third in CONCACAF’s qualifying, winning seven matches and scoring 21 goals in 14 matches. All four teams in Group B are also in the top 20 of the FIFA rankings.

Odds To Qualify For Round of 16 (-110)

The USMNT are still favorites to qualify from Group B but must win against Iran. Any other result would kick them out of the World Cup at the group stage for the second time since 1998.

Odds To Win Group B (+1100)

Team Matches Wins Draws Losses GF GA GD Points England 2 1 1 0 6 2 4 4 Iran 2 1 0 1 4 6 -2 3 USA 2 0 2 0 1 1 0 2 Wales 2 0 1 1 1 3 -2 1

The USA can win Group B, but it is improbable. With one match remaining, they need England to fall to Wales for the first time in a World Cup or European Championship match (10-0-1), coupled with a US victory. An England draw would require a win by at least four goals over Iran.

Odds To Win 2022 FIFA World Cup (+9000)

At +9000 on the FanDuel Sportsbook, USA is far from the favorite to win the whole thing. Having never won the World Cup, America’s best result came in 1930, when they finished in third place. The last time the USMNT made it to the quarterfinals was in 2002, and are currently at +340 to do that in Qatar.

Next Match: USA (+100) vs. Iran (+290)

Tuesday marks the all-or-nothing match for the USMNT. Team USA has never beaten Iran in a soccer match before. However, the two teams have not played since 2000, and the USMNT is a much better squad today – boasting ten starters that play in top European leagues. Iran is looking to reach the first round of 16 in their nation’s history.

The Stars and Stripes have no new injuries for their final group-stage match. However, many fans call for an increased role for Giovanni Reyna, as the 20-year-old has seen just 15 minutes of action over two games. Iran, on the other hand, is shorthanded. Alireza Jahanbakhsh is out (suspension), and star player Sardar Azmoun is doubtful with an injury concern.

If the USA qualifies, a knockout tie with either Netherlands, Ecuador, or Senegal awaits.