What Are USC's Current National Championship Odds?

It’s not hard to be impressed with the USC Trojans’ season, and there’s still reason to buy into them.

Will they play for a National Title? They’ll need some help getting there, that’s for sure, but it’s familiar to see this storied franchise back in the mix.

2022 Results

Date Opponent Score Sept. 3 vs. Rice 66-14 Sept. 10 at Stanford 41-28 Sept. 17 vs. Fresno State 45-17 Sept. 24 at Oregon State 17-14 Sept. 30 vs. Arizona State 42-25 Oct. 8 vs. Washington State 30-14 Oct. 22 at Utah 43-42 Oct. 29 at Arizona 45-37

2022 Record: 7-1

One thing that’s been impressive about the USC Trojans this season is they’ve demonstrated to the committee that they can win in multiple ways. The team’s victory over Oregon State, where they held the Beavers to 14 points on the road, was impressive, but they haven’t fully shown that they can dominate an opponent.

The biggest test of the first eight weeks came at the hands of the Utah Utes, which Trojans dropped 43-42 after the home side outscored them 15-7 in the fourth quarter. That fourth quarter could be the difference between them being outside the playoff picture.

There have been opportunities for the Trojans to demonstrate to the committee that they have what it takes to go head-to-head with teams such as Georgia, Ohio State, and Alabama. Still, they haven’t done well enough to separate themselves from the field.

In the Polls/CFP Rankings

Poll This Week Last Week CFP Rankings 9 N/A AP Top 25 9 9 Coaches Poll 9 11

The first College Football Playoff Rankings had the Trojans ranked as the number nine team in the country. It’s hard to be upset with this ranking if you’re the Trojans, but the tight loss to Utah looms large. Not all losses are created equal. Alabama showed that, but it will take some strong play in the stretch run to convince the committee to put them among the top contenders.

College Football National Championship Winner Odds (+6000)

At +6000 on the FanDuel Sportsbook, the USC Trojans sit alone with the eighth-best odds to win the National Championship. There’s a lot to like about this team, even with a close loss to Utah. Still, they’ll need to win out impressively and capture the Big-12 Championship to have even a chance of being in the College Football Playoff and National Championship conversations.

Pac-12 Conference Winner Odds (+300)

As things stand, the USC Trojans boast the second-best odds to win the Pac-12 at +300. The only way the Trojans can take on the current odds leader in the Oregon Ducks (+100) is if the two sides meet in the Pac-12 Championship. The team has the offensive fortitude, but can they get enough stops to propel their way to the top?

The Remaining Schedule

Nov. 5 vs. California Nov. 12 vs. Colorado Nov. 19 at UCLA Nov. 26 vs. Notre Dame

If you look towards the remaining dates on the Trojans’ schedule, there’s one circled, where they’ll visit the UCLA Bruins on November 19. Both teams still aspire to play in the Big-12 Championship, and a victory in this contest will go a long way in determining which team is represented in that matchup.

This Week: vs. California (-21.5)

There hasn’t been much to like about the California Golden Bears this season, who enter this contest with a 3-5 record. USC needs to take care of business and do so convincingly, seeing as they’ll enter this contest as sizeable 21.5-point favorites on Saturday night.