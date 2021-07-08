Will Roger Federer Retire After Getting Bounced out of Wimbledon?

Well, we all know how Novak Djokovic is trying to keep it going on grass as FanDuel Sportsbook’s favorite to win Wimbledon at -360. He’s trying to keep that Grand Slam superstar chance alive after advancing.

Roger Federer’s Future

Roger Federer was not quite as fortunate as he was bounced by Hubert Hurkacz yesterday. Is it just a likely next chapter that Federer is going to retire in the next few years? He loves the fans so much, and the fans love him. It’s such a huge part of his life. I don’t think we’re going to see him hang it up this year. He will likely give it one more year because he was recovering from two knee surgeries, so you know, he knew he wasn’t at his best. Given some good health, he’s going to really gear up and make one final push, and then I think he’ll retire after next year’s Wimbledon.

As far as Djokovic goes, he’s -1700 at FanDuel Sportsbook to get by Denis Shapovalov in the next round at Wimbledon.