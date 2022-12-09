Williams Favored for Heisman, While Bettors Backed Stroud
Zachary Cook
With college football’s most prestigious individual award set to be handed out on December 10, let’s consider the names involved to take it home. Four quarterbacks have been invited to New York City as finalists, and here’s a breakdown of some of the insights surrounding the coveted trophy.
BetMGM Heisman Trophy Line Movement (open, current)
Caleb Williams +800, -2500
Max Duggan Off the board, +2000
Stetson Bennett +7500, +3000
CJ Stroud +400, +5000
In what appeared to be a neck-and-neck race down the stretch, Caleb Williams has solidified himself as the odds-on favorite to win the Heisman. After opening the year at +800 in Lincoln Riley’s offense at USC, the Trojans quarterback now sits as a heavy favorite at -2500.
That’s quite the shift in line movement. While other candidates dropped out because of poor big games or injuries, Williams threw for 4,075 yards and 37 touchdowns. He’s received just 7.1% of tickets and 6.1% of the handle, but all signs point to him adding to his trophy case come Saturday.
One of Williams’s most significant competitors for the award is Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud. Heading into the year, Stroud was second in odds behind only Alabama quarterback Bryce Young at +400. He entered Week 13 with -130 odds but has dropped to +5000.
Bettors were very bullish about Stroud in this Buckeyes offense, leading to him receiving the highest ticket percentage at 11.9% and the highest handle percentage at 45.2%. With serious money on Stroud to win the Heisman, the redshirt sophomore became the book’s biggest liability.
Despite putting together Heisman-caliber seasons, standouts such as Blake Corum, Hendon Hooker, and Jayden Daniels were not selected as finalists and are now listed as off the board. In somewhat surprising fashion, Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett was named a finalist.
Ahead of the College Football Playoffs, the Bulldogs are 13-0, and Bennett is a big reason for that success. As one of the longer shots, he’s garnered enough backing (8.8% of tickets and 4.1% of the handle) to be among the biggest liabilities for the award.
Bennett saw his odds rise from +7500 two weeks ago to +3000, where they currently sit. A big reason is his invitation as one of the final four rather than more money and tickets heading in his direction. The same goes for TCU’s Max Duggan, who was +5000 heading into the last regular season game.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.