Williams Favored for Heisman, While Bettors Backed Stroud

With college football’s most prestigious individual award set to be handed out on December 10, let’s consider the names involved to take it home. Four quarterbacks have been invited to New York City as finalists, and here’s a breakdown of some of the insights surrounding the coveted trophy.

BetMGM Heisman Trophy Line Movement (open, current)

Caleb Williams +800, -2500

+800, -2500 Max Duggan Off the board, +2000

Off the board, +2000 Stetson Bennett +7500, +3000

+7500, +3000 CJ Stroud +400, +5000

In what appeared to be a neck-and-neck race down the stretch, Caleb Williams has solidified himself as the odds-on favorite to win the Heisman. After opening the year at +800 in Lincoln Riley’s offense at USC, the Trojans quarterback now sits as a heavy favorite at -2500.

That’s quite the shift in line movement. While other candidates dropped out because of poor big games or injuries, Williams threw for 4,075 yards and 37 touchdowns. He’s received just 7.1% of tickets and 6.1% of the handle, but all signs point to him adding to his trophy case come Saturday.

One of Williams’s most significant competitors for the award is Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud. Heading into the year, Stroud was second in odds behind only Alabama quarterback Bryce Young at +400. He entered Week 13 with -130 odds but has dropped to +5000.

Bettors were very bullish about Stroud in this Buckeyes offense, leading to him receiving the highest ticket percentage at 11.9% and the highest handle percentage at 45.2%. With serious money on Stroud to win the Heisman, the redshirt sophomore became the book’s biggest liability.

Despite putting together Heisman-caliber seasons, standouts such as Blake Corum, Hendon Hooker, and Jayden Daniels were not selected as finalists and are now listed as off the board. In somewhat surprising fashion, Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett was named a finalist.

Ahead of the College Football Playoffs, the Bulldogs are 13-0, and Bennett is a big reason for that success. As one of the longer shots, he’s garnered enough backing (8.8% of tickets and 4.1% of the handle) to be among the biggest liabilities for the award.

Bennett saw his odds rise from +7500 two weeks ago to +3000, where they currently sit. A big reason is his invitation as one of the final four rather than more money and tickets heading in his direction. The same goes for TCU’s Max Duggan, who was +5000 heading into the last regular season game.