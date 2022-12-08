World Cup Best Bets: Portugal vs. Morocco | Quarter-Finals

Dubbed the best Portuguese Soccer team ever assembled, the Selecao das Quinas take on the biggest surprise of the FIFA World Cup – Morocco.

Portugal vs. Morocco Game Odds on FanDuel

Portugal Moneyline (-155) | Draw (+260) | Morocco Moneyline (+500)

Total Goals: Over 2.5 (+118) | Under 2.5 (-142)

Odds to Qualify For Semi-Finals:

Portugal (-150) | Morocco (+260)

There is no shortage of storylines heading into this matchup.

Portugal made headlines by benching Cristiano Ronaldo for the Round of 16 in what seemed like a stroke of masterclass by Fernando Santos. He hid his cards through the group stages, saving his best lineup and formation for the knockout rounds. Starting Goncalo Ramos against the Swiss paid dividends as the 21-year-old striker scored the first hat-trick of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and brought a new element to one of the best-attacking groups in the tournament. He became the youngest player to score a hat-trick at a World Cup since Pele in 1958.

Morocco shocked the world by defeating Spain in a penalty shootout, becoming the only underdog to advance from the Round of 16. They remain undefeated in Qatar and have a chance to become the first African nation to reach the Semi-Finals.

The two sides have played each other twice before, with each team having one win.

Portugal vs. Morocco Game Information

Location: Al Thumama Stadium | Doha, Qatar

Date: December 10 | Time: 10:00 a.m. ET | TV: FOX

Portugal vs. Morocco Game Preview

Portugal is heavily favored in this match after dominating Switzerland 6-1 in the Round of 16. With their new-look lineup, the Selecao das Quinas have an unpredictable offense that allows Bruno Fernandes to shine in a free role. He has two goals and three assists in three games this tournament and should find himself lots of space against Morocco.

Portugal heads into this game with no new injuries and should field the lineup that looked unstoppable against the Swiss. They have won both of their previous World Cup quarter-finals appearances but have not appeared at this stage since 2006.

The Moroccans have been the biggest surprise at the tournament and are looking to make history as the first African nation to ever reach a Semi-Finals at the World Cup. The Atlas Lions have impressed defensively, only allowing one goal in four games. Goalkeeper Yassine Bounou has been one of the breakout players of the tournament and was the hero in their shootout win over Spain. Unfortunately, Morocco limps into the quarter-finals, with Sofiane Boufal and Nayef Aguerd questionable for their showdown against Portugal.

Portugal vs. Morocco Players to Watch

Bruno Fernandes (POR)

Bernardo Silva (POR)

Goncalo Ramos (POR)

Joao Felix (POR)

Pepe (POR)

Otavio (POR)

Raphael Guerreiro (POR)

Achraf Hakimi (MAR)

Hakim Ziyech (MAR)

Sofyan Amrabat (MAR)

Yassine Bounou (MAR)

Sofiane Boufal (MAR)

Current Odds to Win the FIFA World Cup:

Portugal (+550) | Morocco (+3800)

Portugal vs. Morocco Best Bets

Both Teams To Score (+116)

Both of these teams will give it their all to get into the next round, and since Portugal is expected to get an early lead, the Moroccans will pour players forward and should create enough chances to score a goal. Portugal has allowed five goals at the tournament so far, and both teams to score has hit in three of their four games.

Portugal Moneyline (-155)

Don’t overthink this game; take the value with Portugal to win in regulation. They enter this game in fine form and have injected life into their offense by putting Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench. Scoring 12 goals at the tournament, the team has too much firepower for an inexperienced side like Morocco. The Atlas Lions gave everything they had to squeak by Spain and are injured heading into the quarter-finals. Their Cinderella run ends here.