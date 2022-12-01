World Cup Group G: How Each Team Can Advance to Round of 16

With third matchups underway for the World Cup group stage, it’s time to look into how each team can advance to the Round of 16.

The four teams in Group G are Brazil, Switzerland, Cameroon, and Serbia. All four teams are still alive to qualify for the Round of 16.

Current Group G Standings

Team Points Brazil 6 points (+3 goal differential) Switzerland 3 points (0 goal differential) Cameroon 1 point (-1 goal differential) Serbia 1 point (-2 goal differential)

Results Through Two Games

Switzerland 1, Cameroon 0

Brazil 2, Serbia 0

Cameroon 3, Serbia 3

Brazil 1, Switzerland 0

Third Matchups

Brazil vs. Cameroon (2 p.m. ET)

Serbia vs. Switzerland (2 p.m. ET)

How Each Group G Team Can Advance to Round of 16