BETTING Soccer
02:16 PM, December 1, 2022

World Cup Group G: How Each Team Can Advance to Round of 16

Zachary Cook Zachary Cook

With third matchups underway for the World Cup group stage, it’s time to look into how each team can advance to the Round of 16.

The four teams in Group G are Brazil, Switzerland, Cameroon, and Serbia. All four teams are still alive to qualify for the Round of 16. 

Current Group G Standings

Team Points
Brazil 6 points (+3 goal differential)
Switzerland 3 points (0 goal differential) 
Cameroon 1 point (-1 goal differential)
Serbia 1 point (-2 goal differential)

Results Through Two Games

Switzerland 1, Cameroon 0

Brazil 2, Serbia 0

Cameroon 3, Serbia 3

Brazil 1, Switzerland 0

Third Matchups

Brazil vs. Cameroon (2 p.m. ET)

Serbia vs. Switzerland (2 p.m. ET)

How Each Group G Team Can Advance to Round of 16

  • Brazil has already clinched a spot in the Round of 16 and can win Group G with a victory or tie against Cameroon. 
  • Switzerland will advance with a victory over Serbia. They can also move on with a tie and a Brazil win or tie against Cameroon. Switzerland also has a path to win Group G if they defeat Serbia, along with a Cameroon win and a better goal difference than Brazil.
  • Cameroon will hit the Round of 16 with a win over Brazil and a Serbia victory over Switzerland. They can also advance to the next round with a win and a Serbia/Switzerland draw while boasting a better goal differential than the Swiss. 
  • Serbia will advance if they defeat Switzerland, while Cameroon must also beat the Brazilians. If those things transpire, Serbia will need a better goal differential than Cameroon. 