World Cup Round of 16 Best Bets: England vs. Senegal

If football is going to come home, as the English like to say, it will have to take a trip through the beautiful nation of Senegal, the African Champions. After dropping their opening game to the Netherlands, Senegal bounced back with wins over Ecuador and Qatar. Coming into the tournament dealing with losing their talisman, Sadio Mane, Senegal should be pleased with their progression into the knockout rounds. England stormed out the gate with six goals against Iran (despite conceding twice), stuttered to a 0-0 draw against the USA in their second match, and got back in business with a 3-0 win over Wales. Scoring nine goals and conceding just two make this side a frightening prospect for Senegal.

Gareth Southgate has some decisions to make. With many of England’s forward group making significant contributions en route to the knockout stages (and everyone being healthy), one or more of Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford, Phil Foden, and Bukayo Saka will miss out on starting. Southgate will have to choose who to pair with Harry Kane. On the defensive side, since giving up a couple of goals to Iran, England has been airtight. Harry Maguire looks to be back in 2018 form, and the defense around him has performed admirably. Add in a strong midfield group and a breakout onto the international stage for Jude Bellingham, and England is a team to watch out for to win this tournament. Football MIGHT come home.

Senegal was unfortunate to lose Sadio Mane before the tournament started. He was integral to their AFCON triumph and scored the penalty to defeat then-teammate Mohamed Salah’s Egypt side to send them to the World Cup. Despite this, they’ve done an excellent job, albeit against lower-quality opposition than England. There will be more trouble for the Senegalese, as Idrissa Gueye will miss out due to an accumulation of yellow cards in the first three matches of this tournament. Cheikhou Kouyate is also an injury doubt as he was stretchered off against the Netherlands in Senegal’s opening match.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Odds to Qualify: England (-480) vs. Senegal (+350)

Does the line tell us anything? Yes. The sizeable number next to England shows bookies aren’t feeling a Senegalese upset. However, it’s not the widest margin in this round of fixtures. Australia comes in at +1160 to qualify over Argentina, while Senegal qualifying is significantly more likely than the Socceroos knocking off Lionel Messi.

England has never lost to an African side in their history (14 W, 6 D) and will be desperate to keep that record intact on Sunday. England has kept a clean sheet in five of their last six knockout ties. Meanwhile, Senegal has failed to do so in nine of their ten previous World Cup matches. If Aliou Cisse is going to get a result, the history books will need to be thrown out and rewritten.

The winner of this tie will take on the winner of Poland vs. France. With France at -1200 to qualify, it would appear that a very stiff test awaits in the next round for either of these sides.

England vs. Senegal: Players to Watch

Harry Kane (ENG)

Phil Foden (ENG)

Jude Bellingham (ENG)

Edouard Mendy (SEN)

Kalidou Koulibaly (SEN)

Ismaila Sarr (SEN)

England is a side with some profound experience in big matches, and make no mistake, this is a big match. They’ve found themselves in the previous World Cup semi-final and the final of Euro 2020 in the last four years. Look for them to play defensively sound and allow Senegal very few chances.

Best Bet: England to WIN to NIL (+114)

This is as best as I can do for you Senegal fans. There isn’t much value on the Senegalese side. However, they are a physical team, as the African game tends to be. Additionally, they’ll be defending for the majority of this game. So, cards are likely to be handed out and could be plentiful.

Best Bet: Senegal (AWAY) OVER 2.5 Cards (+120)

Harry Kane was my pick to win the Golden Boot. That’s not going to happen, with him failing to register a goal in Qatar. My theory is that he’s not here to score. As I referenced above, England is blessed with dynamic, young, attacking talent, and Harry Kane allows them to flourish by pulling defenders in every direction. He opens up huge pockets of space for England’s speedy forwards. With three assists in three matches, he is the tournament leader in the category. At +310, his odds for an assist are attractive for someone performing at his level.

Best Prop: Harry Kane Anytime Assist (+310)