Daily Fantasy Golf: The Heat Check Podcast for the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD
October 20
Jon Rahm is the betting favorite in a tough field for this week’s ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD. Should he sit atop our lists for PGA DFS, as well? numberFire’s Brandon Gdula and Jim Sannes break down the field, ranking the studs, discussing how they’re building rosters in a no-cut event, and outlining the top low-salaried plays on FanDuel.
Each episode of The Heat Check Fantasy Podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Play, and TuneIn. To ensure you receive each episode right when it’s posted, subscribe to the numberFire Daily Fantasy Podcasts feed on any of the channels above. You can also download the episode by clicking the down arrow in the bottom row of the module below.
