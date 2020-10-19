The ZOZO Championship Odds, Favorites, Field & Tee Times for PGA Tournament This Week in Thousand Oaks

The ZOZO Championship Start Time, Date & Purse

Start Date: Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020

Golf Course: Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks – Thousand Oaks, CA

Course Stats: Par 72 (7,006 yards)

Format: Stroke Play

Purse: $8 million

Defending Champion: Tiger Woods

The ZOZO Championship Tee Times

The 2020 ZOZO Championship tee times for this week's Thursday start have yet to be determined, however, they will be reflected here as soon as they are made available.

Dustin Johnson pulls out of Zozo Championship amid COVID-19 recovery https://t.co/Wuh5sxr071 pic.twitter.com/nsrE43KFum — theScore PGA (@theScorePGA) October 19, 2020

The ZOZO Championship Odds & Favorites

All PGA odds, betting lines and prop bets are available at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline Favorites:

– Jon Rahm (+1000)

– Justin Thomas (+1100)

– Xander Schauffele (+1100)

– Rory McIlroy (+1200)

– Collin Morikawa (+1600)

– Tyrell Hatton (+2000)

– Webb Simpson (+2000)

– Patrick Reed (+2200)

– Matthew Wolff (+2800)

– Bubba Watson (+2900)

– Hideki Matsuyama (+2900)

– Patrick Cantlay (+2900)

The ZOZO Championship Field

