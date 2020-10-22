​Belmont Park Horse Racing Picks for Thursday 10/22/20

It’s a great time to dive into horse racing, and FanDuel Racing gives you the chance to do just that.

Starting at 12:50 p.m. EST, we have nine races at Belmont Park. Using numberFire’s projections as a guide, here are some of the best bets.

As always, check the program for scratches and changes, and check the weather and track conditions.

(I will reference Equibase’s Speed Figure in selected races, which tells you how fast a horse has been running in each of its races — adjusted for track, distances, and conditions).

Me and Mr. C and Dynadrive, Race 4

FanDuel Racing Odds: 8/5 and 6/1

Race 4 is a high-end Claiming race for three-year-olds at 1 1/16 miles on the Inner Turf. The favorite and top pick, according to numberFire’s data, is Me and Mr. C (8/5) for EPO trainer Mike Maker. Jockey Irad Ortiz, Jr. is winning at a 26% rate at the meet and will ride the colt for the first time. Me and Mr. C won here a month ago impressively from off the pace against cheaper claimers.

Daily Horse Picks projects Creative Plan (6/1) and Dynadrive (6/1) to duel for the win, while Guaranteed Tip Sheet’s Horse Racing Radar (HRR) also likes those two — HRR notes that Creative Plan has won four of six starts this year in the Midwest and now races at Belmont for the first time. He’ll be pressing the pace, while HRR adds that Dynadrive has a pair of recent bullet works in the morning since trying stakes company last month without success — he did win a pair of claiming races this summer including at Saratoga.

Talking (3/1) is top class in this field and tries to win off a three-month layoff. However, he has posted a 95 speed figure against graded stakes horses in July and has three strong workouts this month.

Sengekontackt and Look Me Over, Race 6

FanDuel Racing Odds: 7/2 and 10/1

Race 6 is a Maiden Special Weight for fillies and mares at 1 1/16 miles. The favorite Ceant (5/2) is 0-for-2 but posted a 92 speed figure a month ago. She got caught up behind horses trying to make a run, and traffic trouble is part of racing that can cost the better horses a win or an in-the-money finish.

Guaranteed Tip Sheet has a best bet on Sengekontacket (7/2), who breaks from the rail next to Ceant. Sengekontacket was sired by Mineshaft for EPO trainer Brad Cox, and she has hit the board in 4-of-5 starts and posted her best speed figure (93) last race at 1 1/8 miles — she carried the lead into the stretch before fading to fourth in that outing. Sengekontacket finished a half-length in front of Ceant in that race.

numberFire‘s algorithm projects Apurate (7/2) to win ahead of runner-up Sengekontacket. Apurate is 0-for-2 this year but posted a 91 speed figure in a sprint last race and finished runner-up twice late last year.

Two longshots to include in your Exacta and Trifecta wagers are Look Me Over (10/1) and This Just In (8/1). Top Race Reports projects Look Me Over to move forward off her best speed figure last race (91) despite finishing seventh. This Just In makes her debut and is working super as a daughter of War Front. Her work tab includes a pair of bullet works this month.

All American Dream (6/1) stretches out in her second career start, and she should relish the distance. She has good size and scope as a daughter of Triple Crown winner American Pharoah. Hall of Fame jockey John Velazquez rides her again after she failed to fire in her debut.

Control Group, Race 7

FanDuel Racing Odds: 3/2

Race 7 is a Claiming race at 1 1/16 miles, and the favorite Control Group (3/2) is the most talented horse in this field on his best day. He’s won 3-of-8 starts this year while hitting a high 105 speed figure in August — he then finished second a month ago against cheaper runners and was claimed, but the claim was voided. Leading jockey Jose Ortiz rides again, and the only concern is the drop down in class last race, but numberFire and Guaranteed Tip Sheet still like him to win.

Hammerin Aamer (5/1) is a six-year-old who won this summer but is 0-for-4 since while failing to finish in the money. This is his preferred distance, however, and top jockey and strong stretch-rider Joel Rosario keeps the mount.

Attentive (4/1) and Lucky Ramsey (7/2) appear to be in strong form right now. However, they do their best running on the turf and this race is on the dirt.