Indiana Grand Horse Racing Picks for Tuesday 10/20/20

It’s a great time to dive into horse racing, and TVG gives you the chance to do just that.

Starting at 2:20 p.m. EST, we have 10 races at Indiana Grand. Using TVG and Guaranteed Tip Sheet projections as a guide, here are some of the best bets.

As always, check the program for scratches and changes, and watch for any weather issues that affect the racetrack.

(I will reference Equibase’s Speed Figure in selected races, which tells you how fast a horse has been running in each of its races — adjusted for track, distances, and conditions.)

Run This Town, Race 4



TVG Odds: 8/1



Race 4 is a small Claiming race at 1 mile and 70 yards. A number of horses have been scratched, including contenders Unity (6/1), Breakers Point (8/1) and Code of War (8/1). Races are moved off the turf and the main track is muddy, so proceed with caution.

Guaranteed Tip Sheet projects Run this Town (8/1) to win with the track’s leading jockey, Deshawn Parker, riding. Parker enters the day with 88 wins and a 19% win rate since June 15. Run This Town is a 4-year-old who has finished in the money in 11-of-20 starts and won his last race from off the pace on this track with his best speed figure (80) this year in 11 starts.

Looking for a big longshot, consider Wicked Slider (20/1) to hit the board with the meet’s second leading rider, Fernando De La Cruz, who now owns 83 wins. Wicked Slider is winless in six starts at the meet but has been showing better speed in recent races, including jumping out front two races back.

Dirty Justice, Race 7

TVG Odds: 3/1

Race 7 is a Maiden Special Weight for 2-year-old state breds sprinting 5 1/2 furlongs. Guaranteed Tip Sheet projects favorite Private Union (7/5) to win for EPO trainer Mike Maker. Horse Racing Radar notes that Private Union failed to hit the board as a 2/1 choice last race and is ridden by top jockey Parker.

Horse Racing Radar also notes that Dirty Justice (3/1) races for the third time in three weeks to start his career and has finished second and third in his previous two, including as the 3/5 favorite last race with a mild rally in the stretch. Improvement is expected for the Harry’s Holiday bred colt.

Dream Princess and Double Whopper, Race 9

TVG Odds: 3/1 and 9/2

Race 9 is a Maiden Special Weight for 2-year-old fillies sprinting 6 furlongs. TVG favorite Shades of Truth (2/1) has been scratched, opening up the lane for Guaranteed Tip Sheet’s top pick Jersey Lillie (8/1). She has to overcome an outside post and the muddy conditions, but she can improve off a pair of third-place finishes, including last race as the 2/1 favorite.

Both Dream Princess (3/1) and Double Whopper (9/2) are win contenders. Horse Racing Radar notes Dream Princess is well-bred and sired by Bodemeister and grand-daughter of Empire Maker. She’s conditioned by EPO trainer Brad Cox and has a solid and consistent work tab.

Double Whopper is 0-for-4 but has improved each race, including a runner-up outing three weeks ago. In that one, Double Whopper was running on the front end before getting caught late but was still in front of Jersey Lillie by four lengths.