Dodgers vs Rays Odds, Probable Pitchers, Betting Lines, Spread & Prediction for MLB World Series Game 3

Dodgers vs Rays Game 3 Info

Major League Baseball World Series Championship Game 3 (Series Tied 1-1)

No. 1 Los Angeles Dodgers (43-17) vs. No. 1 Tampa Bay Rays (40-20)

Date: Friday, Oct. 23, 2020

Time: 8:08 p.m. EST

Venue: Globe Life Field — Arlington, TX

How to Watch: FOX

Dodgers vs Rays Betting Info

All MLB betting lines, odds, and spreads are according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-160) | TB: (+138)

Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+106) | TB: +1.5 (-124)

Total: 7.5 – Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Public (Spread) Betting Percentages (via Oddsfire): LAD: (65%) | TB: (35%)

World Series Odds: LAD: (-200) | TB: (+165)

Dodgers vs Rays Probable Pitchers

Dodgers: Walker Buehler (1-0, 3.44 ERA)

Rays: Charlie Morton (2-2, 4.74 ERA)

Dodgers vs Rays Expert Prediction & Pick

All MLB predictions & expert picks are according to CBS Sports.

Winner: Los Angeles Dodgers

Over/Under: Over 7.5

Dodgers vs Rays Betting Trends

– The total has hit the over in six of the Dodgers last eight games.

– The Dodgers are 4-1 straight up in their last five games.

– Tampa Bay is 14-6 straight up in its last 20 games.

– The total has hit the over in each of Tampa Bay's last six games against the Dodgers.

Dodgers vs Rays Stats

– The Dodgers are averaging 5.81 runs per game this season (No. 1 in MLB).

– The Dodgers are surrendering 3.59 runs per game this season (No. 2 in the MLB).

– Tampa Bay is averaging 4.67 runs per game this season (T-No. 13 in MLB).

– Tampa Bay is surrendering 3.82 runs per game this season (No. 4 in MLB).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk free for up to $1,000!

Max Staley is not a FanDuel employee. In addition to providing DFS gameplay advice, Max Staley also participates in DFS contests on FanDuel using his personal account, username mstaley1212. While the strategies and player selections recommended in his articles are his personal views, he may deploy different strategies and player selections when entering contests with his personal account. The views expressed in their articles are the author's alone and do not necessarily reflect the views of FanDuel.