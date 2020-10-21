MLB Betting Guide: World Series Game 2

numberFire has built comprehensive algorithms to pinpoint the bets with the highest probability of returning money, whether you are betting on the total, a line, or moneyline. For those new to numberFire, we use a five-star system to show which bets you should be targeting on any given night. Stars represent how much you should risk on a wager relative to what you would normally bet.

For example, if you would normally bet $110 to win $100 on a -110 spread wager, if we give a 3-star ranking, we suggest risking three times that amount: $330 to win $300.

Using our models as a guide, let’s take a look at the best bets to make at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. Please check here to make sure you’re seeing the most updated information.

Dodgers -1.5 (+142): 1-Star Rating out of 5

Dodgers Moneyline (-138): 1-Star Rating out of 5

The Los Angeles Dodgers are favored again tonight over the Tampa Bay Rays, and our model thinks the value is on their side in Game 2.

The Dodgers dispatched Tyler Glasnow yesterday, but things don’t get any easier with Blake Snell taking the mound. After all, Snell put up a fantastic 3.57 SIERA, 31.0% strikeout rate, and 8.9% walk rate in the regular season.

That said, his peripheral numbers in the playoffs haven’t been as spot on, posting a far less imposing 4.54 SIERA, 23.8% strikeout rate, and 12.5% walk rate in four starts. He’s also allowed four dingers this postseason and struggled with the long ball in the regular season (1.80 per 9.0 innings). If these trends continue, it could be another quick hook for a Rays starter against a stacked Dodgers lineup.

In theory, Tampa Bay get the easier matchup against Tony Gonsolin, who has scuffled a bit in the playoffs, but he’s pitching on short rest, so this could essentially be a bullpen game with guys like Dustin May or Julio Urias following him.

The mish-mash of hurlers may prove troublesome for a stagnant offense that has exceeded four runs only once in the past nine games. In fact, the team is slashing an ugly .208/.290/.400 overall across their 15 postseason games.

numberFire’s algorithm gives the Dodgers a 41.4% chance of covering the runline but sees value in a wager at +142. If you’re looking for the safer bet, the model projects a Dodgers victory at 58.9% for the moneyline.