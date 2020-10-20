Rays vs Dodgers Odds, Probable Pitchers, Betting Lines, Spread & Prediction for MLB World Series Game 1

Rays vs Dodgers Game 1 Info

Major League Baseball World Series Championship Game 1

No. 1 Tampa Bay Rays (40-20) vs. No. 1 Los Angeles Dodgers (43-17)

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020

Time: 8:09 p.m. EST

Venue: Globe Life Field — Arlington, TX

How to Watch: FOX

Rays vs Dodgers Betting Info

All MLB betting lines, odds, and spreads are according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TB: (+150) | LAD: (-174)

Spread: TB: +1.5 (-138) | LAD: -1.5 (+118)

Total: 7.5 – Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Public (Spread) Betting Percentages (via Oddsfire): TB: (27%) | LAD: (73%)

World Series Odds: TB: (+160) | LAD: (-200)

Rays vs Dodgers Probable Pitchers

Rays: Tyler Glasnow (5-1, 4.08 ERA)

Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (6-2, 2.16 ERA)

Rays vs Dodgers Expert Prediction & Pick

All MLB predictions & expert picks are according to CBS Sports.

Winner: Los Angeles Dodgers

Over/Under: Over 8

Rays vs Dodgers Betting Trends

– Tampa Bay is 13-5 straight up in its last 18 games.

– The total has hit the under in eight of Tampa Bay's last nine games.

– The Dodgers are 13-3 straight up in their last 16 games.

– The total has hit the over in four of the Dodgers' last five games against Tampa Bay.

Rays vs Dodgers Stats

– Tampa Bay is averaging 4.68 runs per game this season (No. 13 in MLB).

– Tampa Bay is surrendering 3.76 runs per game this season (No. 4 in MLB).

– The Dodgers are averaging 5.81 runs per game this season (No. 1 in MLB).

– The Dodgers are surrendering 3.57 runs per game this season (No. 1 in MLB).

