World Series MVP Odds Favor Cody Bellinger and Corey Seager in Close Race

It's been a strange season, but the 2020 World Series is finally here, and it brings a great matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Dodgers as -200 favorites to win the series, and that's reflected by the dominance of Dodgers players in their odds to win World Series MVP.

World Series MVP Odds

Tied in first place are two Dodgers: outfielder Cody Bellinger and infielder Corey Seager, both priced at +800.

Only two other players get better than +1000 odds, and they're both Dodgers as well: Mookie Betts (+900) and Clayton Kershaw (+900).

The best odds for any Rays player belong to Randy Arozarena, whose +1000 odds have him tied with Walker Buehler for fifth.

Rounding out the players priced at +2500 or better are Tyler Glasnow (+1200), Blake Snell (+1600), Max Muncy (+1800), Charlie Morton (+2000), Justin Turner (+2500) and Will Smith (+2500).

As favorites to win the series, it's no surprise to see the Dodgers dominating the MVP odds as well

