Alabama vs Tennessee Odds, Spread, Prediction, Date & Start Time for College Football Week 8 Game

Alabama vs Tennessee Week 8 Game Info

College Football Week 8

No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide (4-0, 4-0 SEC) vs. Tennessee Volunteers (2-2, 2-2 SEC)

Date: Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020

Time: 3:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Neyland Stadium – Knoxville, TN

Coverage: CBS

Alabama vs Tennessee Spread & Odds

Moneyline: ALA: (-1300) | TEN: (+730)

Moneyline: ALA: (-1300) | TEN: (+730)

Spread: ALA: -20.5 (-118) | TEN: +20.5 (-104)

Total: 65.5 – Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Public (Spread) Betting Percentages via oddsFire: ALA: (92%) | TEN: (8%)

Alabama vs Tennessee Expert Predictions

All NCAAF predictions & expert picks are according to ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI).

Winning Percentage Prediction: Tennessee: (7.5%) | Alabama: (92.5%)

Alabama vs Tennessee Head-to-Head Record & Betting Trends

– Alabama defeated Tennessee, 35-13, at home in the most recent head-to-head matchup between these two programs on Oct. 19, 2019.

– Alabama is 5-0 in the last five head-to-head matchups against Tennessee.

– Alabama is 10-0 in the last 10 head-to-head matchups against Tennessee.

– Alabama is 13-2 in the last 15 head-to-head matchups against Tennessee.

– Alabama defeated then-No. 3 Georgia, 41-24, at home in Week 7.

– Kentucky defeated Tennessee, 34-7, on the road in Week 7.

