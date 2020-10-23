Auburn vs Ole Miss Odds, Spread, Prediction, Date & Start Time for College Football Week 8 Game

Auburn vs Ole Miss Week 8 Game Info

College Football Week 8

Auburn Tigers (2-2, 2-2 SEC) vs. Ole Miss Rebels (1-3, 1-3 SEC)

Date: Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020

Time: 12 p.m. EST

Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium – Oxford, MS

Coverage: SEC Network

Auburn vs Ole Miss Spread & Odds

Moneyline: AUB: (-184) | MISS: (+146)

Spread: AUB: -3.5 (-112) | MISS: +3.5 (-108)

Total: 71.5 – Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Public (Spread) Betting Percentages via oddsFire: AUB: (46%) | MISS: (54%)

Odds to Win SEC: AUB: (+20000) | MISS: (N/A)

Auburn vs Ole Miss Prediction

All NCAAF predictions & expert picks are according to ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI).

Winning Percentage Prediction: Auburn: (74.7%) | Ole Miss: (25.3%)

Auburn vs Ole Miss Head-to-Head Record & Betting Trends

– Auburn defeated Ole Miss, 20-14, at home in the most recent head-to-head matchup between these two programs on Nov. 2, 2019.

– Auburn is 33-10 in the 43 all-time, head-to-head matchups against Ole Miss.

– Auburn is 8-2 straight up in its last 10 head-to-head matchups against Ole Miss.

– Auburn is 1-4 against the spread (ATS) in its last five games.

– The total has hit the under in seven of Auburn's last 10 games.

– The total has hit the over in four of Ole Miss' last six games.

– Ole Miss is 1-5 straight up in its last six games.

– Then-No. 15 Auburn lost to South Carolina, 30-22, on the road in Week 7.

– Ole Miss lost to Arkansas, 33-21, on the road in Week 7.

