Baylor vs Texas Odds, Spread, Prediction, Date & Start Time for College Football Week 8 Game

Baylor vs Texas Week 8 Game Info

College Football Week 8

Baylor Bears (1-1, 1-1 Big 12) vs. Texas Longhorns (2-2, 1-2 Big 12)

Date: Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020

Time: 3:30 p.m. EST

Venue: DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium – Austin, TX

Coverage: ESPN

Baylor vs Texas Spread & Odds

All NCAAF betting lines, odds and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BAY: (+285) | TEX: (-375)

Spread: BAY: +9.5 (-110) | TEX: -9.5 (-110)

Total: 60.5 – Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Public (Spread) Betting Percentages via oddsFire: BAY: (80%) | TEX: (20%)

Odds to Win Big XII: BAY: (+4000) | TEX: (+400)

Baylor vs Texas Prediction

All NCAAF predictions & expert picks are according to ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI).

Winning Percentage Prediction: Baylor: (23.4%) | Texas: (76.6%)

Baylor vs Texas Head-to-Head Record & Betting Trends

– Baylor defeated Texas, 24-10, at home in the most recent head-to-head matchup between these two programs on Nov. 23, 2019.

– Texas is 4-1 in its last five head-to-head matchups against Baylor

– Texas is 78-27-4 in its 109 all-time, head-to-head matchups against Baylor.

– Baylor lost to West Virginia, 27-21 (2OT), on the road in its most recent game in Week 5.

– Texas lost to Oklahoma, 53-45 (4OT), at the Cotton Bowl in its most recent matchup in Week 6.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk free for up to $1,000!