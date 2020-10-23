Baylor vs Texas Odds, Spread, Prediction, Date & Start Time for College Football Week 8 Game
October 23StaffSportsGrid
Baylor vs Texas Week 8 Game Info
College Football Week 8 Baylor Bears (1-1, 1-1 Big 12) vs. Texas Longhorns (2-2, 1-2 Big 12) Date: Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 Time: 3:30 p.m. EST Venue: DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium – Austin, TX Coverage: ESPN
Baylor vs Texas Head-to-Head Record & Betting Trends
– Baylor defeated Texas, 24-10, at home in the most recent head-to-head matchup between these two programs on Nov. 23, 2019. – Texas is 4-1 in its last five head-to-head matchups against Baylor – Texas is 78-27-4 in its 109 all-time, head-to-head matchups against Baylor. – Baylor lost to West Virginia, 27-21 (2OT), on the road in its most recent game in Week 5. – Texas lost to Oklahoma, 53-45 (4OT), at the Cotton Bowl in its most recent matchup in Week 6.
