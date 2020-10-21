Cincinnati vs SMU Odds, Spread, Prediction, Date & Start Time for College Football Week 8 Game

Cincinnati vs SMU Week 8 Game Info

College Football Week 8

No. 9 Cincinnati Bearcats (3-0, 1-0 American) vs. No. 16 SMU Mustangs (5-0, 2-0 American)

Date: Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020

Time: 9 p.m. EST

Venue: Gerald J. Ford Stadium – Dallas, TX

Coverage: ESPN2

Cincinnati vs SMU Spread & Odds

Moneyline: CIN: (+110) | SMU: (-164)

Spread: CIN: +2.5 (-110) | SMU: -2.5 (-110)

Total: 56.5 – Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Public (Spread) Betting Percentages via oddsFire: CIN: (72%) | SMU: (23%)

Cincinnati vs SMU Expert Predictions

Winning Percentage Prediction: SMU: (45.9%) | Cincinnati: (54.1%)

Cincinnati vs SMU Head-to-Head Record & Betting Trends

– SMU defeated Cincinnati, 26-20, at home in the most recent head-to-head matchup between these two programs on Oct. 27, 2018.

– SMU is 3-1 in the four all-time, head-to-head matchups against Cincinnati.

– Cincinnati defeated USF, 28-7, at home in Week 5.

– SMU defeated Tulane, on the road 37-34, in Week 7.

