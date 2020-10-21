Covering the Spread: College Football Week 8 Betting Preview With Edward Egros

The Big Ten is set to play its first games of 2020, and the slate features a big game between Michigan and Minnesota. How should we bet that game and others? Edward Egros of More Ways to Win joins The Power Rank’s Dr. Ed Feng and numberFire’s Jim Sannes to break down the weekend, discussing his comfort in betting Big Ten teams, the unique challenges of handicapping college football in 2020, and his favorite bets for Week 8 at FanDuel Sportsbook.

To ensure you get every episode of Covering the Spread right as it is posted, make sure you subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. You can also download the podcast by clicking the down arrow in the bottom row of the module below.