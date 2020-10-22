FAU vs Marshall Odds, Spread, Prediction, Date & Start Time for College Football Week 8 Game

FAU vs Marshall Week 8 Game Info

College Football Week 8

Florida Atlantic Owls (1-0, 1-0 C-USA) vs. No. 22 Marshall Thundering Herd (4-0, 2-0 C-USA)

Date: Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020

Time: 2:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Joan C. Edwards Stadium – Huntington, WV

FAU vs Marshall Spread & Odds

Moneyline: FAU: (+590) | MRSH: (-950)

Spread: FAU: +16.5 (+106) | MRSH: -16.5 (-132)

Total: 50.5 – Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Public (Spread) Betting Percentages via oddsFire: FAU: (39%) | MRSH: (61%)

FAU vs Marshall Expert Predictions

All NCAAF predictions & expert picks are according to ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI).

Winning Percentage Prediction: FAU: (26.4%) | Marshall: (73.6%)

FAU vs Marshall Head-to-Head Record & Betting Trends

– Marshall defeated FAU, 36-31, on the road in the most recent head-to-head matchup between these two programs on Oct. 18, 2019.

– Marshall is 4-1 in its last five head-to-head matchups with FAU.

– Marshall is 6-1 in the seven all-time, head-to-head matchups against FAU.

– FAU defeated Charlotte, 21-17, at home in Week 5.

– Marshall defeated LA Tech, 35-17, on the road in Week 7.

