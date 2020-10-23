Florida State vs Louisville Odds, Spread, Prediction, Date & Start Time for College Football Week 8 Game

Florida State vs Louisville Week 8 Game Info

College Football Week 8

Florida State Seminoles (2-3, 1-3 ACC) vs. Louisville Cardinals (1-4, 0-4 ACC)

Date: Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020

Time: 12 p.m. EST

Venue: Cardinal Stadium – Louisville, KY

Coverage: ESPN3

Florida State vs Louisville Spread & Odds

All NCAAF betting lines, odds and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: FSU: (+168) | LOU: (-210)

Spread: FSU: +4.5 (-110) | LOU: -4.5 (-110)

Total: 60.5 – Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Public (Spread) Betting Percentages via oddsFire: FSU: (49%) | LOU: (51%)

Florida State vs Louisville Prediction

All NCAAF predictions & expert picks are according to ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI).

Winning Percentage Prediction: Florida State: (31.0%) | Louisville: (69.0%)

Florida State vs Louisville Head-to-Head Record and Betting Trends

– Florida State defeated Louisville, 35-24, at home in the most recent head-to-head matchup between these two programs on Sept. 21, 2019.

– Florida State is 3-2 in its last five head-to-head matchups against Louisville.

– Florida State is 16-4 in the 20 all-time, head-to-head matchups against Louisville.

– Florida State defeated then-No. 5 North Carolina, 31-28, at home in Week 7.

– Louisville lost to then-No. 4 Notre Dame, 12-7, on the road in Week 7.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk free for up to $1,000!