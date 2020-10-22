Georgia Southern vs Coastal Carolina Odds, Spread, Prediction, Date & Start Time for College Football Week 8 Game

Georgia Southern vs Coastal Carolina Week 8 Game Info

College Football Week 8

Georgia Southern Eagles (3-1, 1-1 Sun Belt) vs. No. 25 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (4-0, 2-0 Sun Belt)

Date: Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020

Time: 12 p.m. EST

Venue: Brooks Stadium – Conway, SC

Coverage: ESPNU

Georgia Southern vs Coastal Carolina Spread & Odds

Moneyline: GASO: (+186) | CCU: (-235)

Spread: GASO: +5.5 (-110) | CCU: -5.5 (-110)

Total: 51.5 – Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Public (Spread) Betting Percentages via oddsFire: GASO: (34%) | CCU: (66%)

Georgia Southern vs Coastal Carolina Expert Predictions

All NCAAF predictions & expert picks are according to ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI).

Winning Percentage Prediction: Georgia Southern: (21.7%) | Coastal Carolina: (78.3%)

Georgia Southern vs Coastal Carolina Head-to-Head Record & Betting Trends

– Georgia Southern defeated Coastal Carolina, 30-27, at home in the most recent head-to-head matchup between these two programs on Oct. 19, 2019.

– Georgia Southern is 4-1 in its last five head-to-head matchups with Coastal Carolina.

– Georgia Southern is 5-1 in the six all-time, head-to-head matchups against Coastal Carolina.

– Georgia Southern defeated UMass, 41-0, at home in Week 7.

– Coastal Carolina defeated then-No. 21 Louisiana, 30-27, on the road in Week 7.

