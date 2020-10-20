Illinois vs Wisconsin Odds, Spread, Prediction, Date & Start Time for College Football Week 8 Game

Illinois vs Wisconsin Week 8 Game Info

College Football Week 8

Illinois Fighting Illini (0-0, 0-0 Big Ten) vs. No. 14 Wisconsin Badgers (0-0, 0-0 Big Ten)

Date: Friday, Oct. 23, 2020

Time: 8 p.m. EST

Venue: Camp Randall Stadium – Madison, WI

Coverage: BTN / BTN+

Illinois vs Wisconsin Spread & Odds

Moneyline: ILL: (+820) | WIS: (-1800)

Spread: ILL: +19.5 (-105) | WIS: -19.5 (-115)

Total: 50.5 – Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Public (Spread) Betting Percentages via oddsFire: ILL: (87%) | WIS: (13%)

Odds to Win SEC: ILL: (+40000) | WIS: (+600)

Illinois vs Wisconsin Expert Predictions

All NCAAF predictions & expert picks are according to ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI).

Winning Percentage Prediction: Illinois: (6.1%) | Wisconsin: (93.9%)

Illinois vs Wisconsin Head-to-Head Record & Betting Trends

– Illinois defeated then-No. 6 Wisconsin, 24-23, at home as 31-point underdogs in the most recent head-to-head matchup between these two programs on Oct. 19, 2019.

– Wisconsin is 4-1 in the last five head-to-head matchups against Illinois.

– Wisconsin is 8-2 in the 10 head-to-head matchups against Illinois.

– Wisconsin finished the 2019 season with a 10-4 record.

– Illinois finished the 2019 season with a 6-7 record.

