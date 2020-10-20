Illinois vs Wisconsin Odds, Spread, Prediction, Date & Start Time for College Football Week 8 Game

Illinois vs Wisconsin Head-to-Head Record & Betting Trends
– Illinois defeated then-No. 6 Wisconsin, 24-23, at home as 31-point underdogs in the most recent head-to-head matchup between these two programs on Oct. 19, 2019. – Wisconsin is 4-1 in the last five head-to-head matchups against Illinois. – Wisconsin is 8-2 in the 10 head-to-head matchups against Illinois. – Wisconsin finished the 2019 season with a 10-4 record. – Illinois finished the 2019 season with a 6-7 record.
David Hayes is not a FanDuel employee. In addition to providing DFS gameplay advice, David Hayes also participates in DFS contests on FanDuel using his personal account, username DavidWHayes. While the strategies and player selections recommended in his articles are his personal views, he may deploy different strategies and player selections when entering contests with his personal account. The views expressed in their articles are the author's alone and do not necessarily reflect the views of FanDuel.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.