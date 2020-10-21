Iowa State vs Oklahoma State Odds, Spread, Prediction, Date & Start Time for College Football Week 8 Game

ISU vs Oklahoma State Week 8 Game Info

College Football Week 8

No. 17 Iowa State Cyclones (3-1, 3-0 Big 12) vs. No. 6 Oklahoma State Cowboys (3-0, 2-0 Big 12)

Date: Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020

Time: 3:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Boone Pickens Stadium – Stillwater, OK

Coverage: FOX

ISU vs Oklahoma State Spread & Odds

All NCAAF betting lines, odds and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ISU: (+138) | OKST: (-170)

Spread: ISU: +3.5 (-122) | OKST: -3.5 (+100)

Total: 51.5 – Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Public (Spread) Betting Percentages via oddsFire: ISU: (40%) | OKST: (60%)

ISU vs Oklahoma State Expert Predictions

All NCAAF predictions & expert picks are according to ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI).

Winning Percentage Prediction: Iowa State: (26.4%) | Oklahoma State: (73.6%)

ISU vs Oklahoma State Head-to-Head Record & Betting Trends

– Oklahoma State defeated Iowa State, 34-27, on the road in the most recent head-to-head matchup between these two programs on Oct. 26, 2019.

– Oklahoma State is 4-1 in the last five head-to-head matchups against Iowa State.

– Oklahoma State is 8-2 in the 10 head-to-head matchups against Iowa State.

– Oklahoma State defeated Kansas, 47-7, on the road in its most recent game in Week 5.

– Iowa State defeated Texas Tech, 31-15, at home in its most recent game in Week 6.

