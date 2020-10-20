Iowa vs Purdue Odds, Spread, Prediction, Date & Start Time for College Football Week 8 Game

Iowa vs Purdue Week 8 Game Info

College Football Week 8

Iowa Hawkeyes (0-0, 0-0 Big Ten) vs. Purdue Boilermakers (0-0, 0-0 Big Ten)

Date: Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020

Time: 3:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium – West Lafayette, IN

Coverage: Big Ten Network

Iowa vs Purdue Spread & Odds

Moneyline: IOWA: (-168) | PUR: (+136)

Spread: IOWA: -3.5 (+100) | PUR: +3.5 (-122)

Total: 53.5 – Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Public (Spread) Betting Percentages via oddsFire: IOWA: (74%) | PUR: (33%)

Odds to Win Big Ten: IOWA: (+2500) | PUR: (+10000)

Iowa vs Purdue Expert Predictions

All NCAAF predictions & expert picks are according to ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI).

Winning Percentage Prediction: Iowa: (64.1%) | Purdue: (35.9%)

Iowa vs Purdue Head-to-Head Record & Betting Trends

– Iowa defeated Purdue, 26-20, at home in the most recent meeting between these two schools on Oct. 19, 2019.

– Iowa is 3-2 in its last five head-to-head matchups with Purdue.

– Iowa is 7-3 in its last 10 head-to-head matchups with Purdue.

– Purdue is 48-39-3 in its 90 all-time, head-to-head matchups with Iowa.

– Iowa finished with a 10-3 record in 2019.

– Purdue finished with a 4-8 record in 2019.

