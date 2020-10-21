Kansas vs Kansas State Odds, Spread, Prediction, Date & Start Time for College Football Week 8 Game

Kansas vs KSU Week 8 Game Info

College Football Week 8

Kansas Jayhawks (0-4, 0-3 Big 12) vs. No. 20 Kansas State Wildcats (3-1, 3-0 Big 12)

Date: Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020

Time: 12 p.m. EST

Venue: Bill Snyder Family Stadium – Manhattan, KS

Coverage: FS1

Kansas vs KSU Spread & Odds

Moneyline: KU: (+820) | KSU: (-1600)

Spread: KU: +19.5 (-106) | KSU: -19.5 (-114)

Total: 48.5 – Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Public (Spread) Betting Percentages via oddsFire: KU: (N/A) | KSU: (N/A)

Kansas vs KSU Expert Predictions

All NCAAF predictions & expert picks are according to ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI).

Winning Percentage Prediction: Kansas: (5.0%) | Kansas State: (95.0%)

Kansas vs KSU Head-to-Head Record & Betting Trends

– Kansas State defeated Kansas, 38-10, on the road in the most recent head-to-head matchup between these two programs on Nov. 2, 2019.

– Kansas State is 5-0 in the last five head-to-head matchups against Kansas.

– Kansas State is 10-0 in the last 10 head-to-head matchups against Kansas.

– Kansas State is 12-3 in the last 15 head-to-head matchups against Kansas.

– West Virginia defeated Kansas, 38-17, at home in Week 7.

– Kansas State defeated TCU, 21-14, on the road in Week 6.

