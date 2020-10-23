Kentucky vs Missouri Odds, Spread, Prediction, Date & Start Time for College Football Week 8 Game

Kentucky vs Missouri Week 8 Game Info



College Football Week 8

Kentucky Wildcats (2-2, 2-2 SEC) vs. Missouri Tigers (1-2, 1-2 SEC)

Date: Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020

Time: 4 p.m. EST

Venue: Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field – Columbia, TX

Coverage: SEC Network

Kentucky vs Missouri Spread & Odds



All NCAAF betting lines, odds and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: UK: (-210) | MIZ: (+168)

Spread: UK: -4.5 (-105) | MIZ: +4.5 (-115)

Total: 47.5 – Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Public (Spread) Betting Percentages via oddsFire: UK: (82%) | MIZ: (18%)

Odds to Win SEC: UK: (+5000) | MIZ: (+25000)

Kentucky vs Missouri Prediction



All NCAAF predictions & expert picks are according to ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI).

Winning Percentage Prediction: Missouri: (39.5%) | Kentucky: (60.5%)

Kentucky vs Missouri Head-to-Head Record & Betting Trends



– Kentucky defeated Missouri, 29-7, at home in the most recent head-to-head matchup between these two programs on Oct. 26, 2019.

– Kentucky is 5-0 in its last five head-to-head matchups against Missouri.

-Kentucky is 7-3 in the 10 all-time, head-to-head matchups against Missouri.

– Kentucky defeated then-No. 18 Tennessee, 34-7, on the road in Week 7.

– Missouri defeated LSU, 45-41, at home in Week 6.







Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk free for up to $1,000!