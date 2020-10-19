Michigan vs Minnesota Odds, Spread, Prediction, Date & Start Time for College Football Week 8 Game

Michigan vs Minnesota Week 8 Game Info

College Football Week 8

No. 18 Michigan Wolverines (0-0, 0-0 Big Ten) vs. No. 21 Minnesota Golden Gophers (0-0, 0-0 Big Ten)

Date: Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: TCF Bank Stadium – Minneapolis, MN

Coverage: ABC

Michigan vs Minnesota Spread & Odds

All NCAAF betting lines, odds and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MICH: (-170) | MINN: (+138)

Spread: MICH: -3.5 (-102) | MINN: +3.5 (-120)

Total: 55.5 – Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Public (Spread) Betting Percentages via oddsFire: MICH: (N/A) | MINN: (N/A)

Odds to Win SEC: MICH: (+2000) | MINN: (+2000)

Michigan vs Minnesota Expert Predictions

All NCAAF predictions & expert picks are according to ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI).

Winning Percentage Prediction: Michigan: (55.8%) | Minnesota: (44.2%)

Michigan vs Minnesota Head-to-Head Record & Betting Trends

– Michigan defeated Minnesota, 33-10, at home in the most recent head-to-head matchup between these two programs on Nov. 4, 2017.

– Michigan is 4-1 in the last five head-to-head matchups against Minnesota.

– Michigan is 8-2 in the last 10 head-to-head matchups against Minnesota.

– Michigan finished the 2019 season with a 9-4 record.

– Minnesota finished the 2019 season with an 11-2 record.

Little Brown Jug Rivalry All-Time Time Record

– Michigan is 23-2 in the last 25 head-to-head matchups against Minnesota.

– Michigan leads Minnesota with a 75-25-3 record against the Gophers in the 103 all-time Little Brown Jug all-time rivalry games.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk free for up to $1,000!

David Hayes is not a FanDuel employee. In addition to providing DFS gameplay advice, David Hayes also participates in DFS contests on FanDuel using his personal account, username DavidWHayes. While the strategies and player selections recommended in his articles are his personal views, he may deploy different strategies and player selections when entering contests with his personal account. The views expressed in their articles are the author's alone and do not necessarily reflect the views of FanDuel.