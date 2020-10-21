NC State vs UNC Odds, Spread, Prediction, Date & Start Time for College Football Week 8 Game

NC State vs UNC Week 8 Game Info

College Football Week 8

No. 23 NC State Wolf Pack (4-1, 4-1 ACC) vs. No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels (3-1, 3-1 ACC)

Date: Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020

Time: 12 p.m. EST

Venue: Kenan Stadium – Chapel Hill, NC

Coverage: ESPN

NC State vs UNC Spread & Odds

Moneyline: NCST: (+520) | UNC: (-800)

Spread: NCST: +16.5 (-110) | UNC: -16.5 (-110)

Total: 60.5 – Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Public (Spread) Betting Percentages via oddsFire: NCST: (67%) | UNC: (33%)

NC State vs UNC Prediction

All NCAAF predictions & expert picks are according to ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI).

Winning Percentage Prediction: NC State: (30.3%) | North Carolina: (69.7%)

NC State vs UNC Head-to-Head Record & Betting Trends

– UNC defeated NC State, 41-10, on the road in the most recent head-to-head matchup between these two programs on Nov. 30, 2019.

– NC State is 3-2 in the last five head-to-head matchups against UNC.

– NC State is 6-4 in the 10 head-to-head matchups against UNC.

– NC State defeated Duke, 31-20, at home in Week 7.

– Florida State defeated then-No. 5 UNC, 31-28, at home in Week 7.

