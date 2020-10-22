Notre Dame vs Pittsburgh Odds, Spread, Prediction, Date & Start Time for College Football Week 8 Game

Notre Dame vs Pittsburgh Week 8 Game Info

College Football Week 8

No. 4 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-0, 3-0 ACC) vs. Pittsburgh Panthers (3-3, 2-3 ACC)

Date: Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020

Time: 3:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Heinz Field – Pittsburgh, PA

Coverage: ABC

Notre Dame vs Pittsburgh Spread & Odds

Moneyline: ND: (-500) | PITT: (+360)

Spread: ND: -10.5 (-108) | PITT: +10.5 (-112)

Total: 43.5 – Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Public (Spread) Betting Percentages via oddsFire: ND: (52%) | PITT: (48%)

Odds to Win the ACC: ND: (+700) | PITT: (+25000)

Notre Dame vs Pittsburgh Prediction

Winning Percentage Prediction: Notre Dame: (78.9%) | Pittsburgh: (21.1%)

Notre Dame vs Pittsburgh Head-to-Head Record & Betting Trends

– Notre Dame defeated Pittsburgh, 19-14, on the road in the most recent head-to-head matchup between these two programs on Oct. 13, 2018.

– Notre Dame is 4-1 in its last five head-to-head matchups against Pittsburgh.

– Notre Dame is 48-21-1 in its 70 all-time, head-to-head matchups against Pittsburgh.

– Notre Dame defeated Louisville, 12-7, at home in Week 7.

– Pittsburgh lost to then-No. 13 Miami, 31-19, at home in Week 7.

