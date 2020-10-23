Oklahoma vs TCU Odds, Spread, Prediction, Date & Start Time for College Football Week 8 Game

Oklahoma vs TCU Week 8 Game Info

College Football Week 8

Oklahoma Sooners (2-2, 1-2 Big 12) vs. TCU Horned Frogs (1-2, 1-2 Big 12)

Date: Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020

Time: 12 p.m. EST

Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium – Fort Worth, TX

Coverage: ABC

Oklahoma vs TCU Spread & Odds

All NCAAF betting lines, odds and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: OU: (-250) | TCU: (+198)

Spread: OU: -6.5 (-112) | TCU: +6.5 (-108)

Total: 59.5 – Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Public (Spread) Betting Percentages via oddsFire: OU: (76%) | TCU: (24%)

Odds to Win Big 12: OU: (+175) | TCU: (+2700)

Odds to Win FBS Championship: OU: (+10000) | TCU: (N/A)

Oklahoma vs TCU Prediction

All NCAAF predictions & expert picks are according to ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI).

Winning Percentage Prediction: Oklahoma: (56.2%) | TCU: (43.8%)

Oklahoma vs TCU Head-to-Head Record & Betting Trends

– Oklahoma defeated TCU, 28-24, at home in the most recent head-to-head matchup between these two programs on Nov. 23, 2019.

– Oklahoma is 15-5 in the 20 all-time, head-to-head matchups against TCU.

– Oklahoma is 9-1 in its last 10 head-to-head matchups against TCU.

– Oklahoma is 3-8 against the spread (ATS) in its last 11 games.

– The total has hit the over in four of Oklahoma's last five games.

– TCU is 1-4 straight up in its last five games.

– The total has hit the over in nine of TCU's last 13 games.

– Oklahoma defeated then-No. 22 Texas in quadruple overtime, 53-45, at home in Week 6.

– TCU lost to Kansas State, 21-14, at home in Week 6.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk free for up to $1,000!

Michael Obermuller is not a FanDuel employee. In addition to providing DFS gameplay advice, Michael Obermuller also participates in DFS contests on FanDuel using his personal account, username king_mizzard. While the strategies and player selections recommended in his articles are his personal views, he may deploy different strategies and player selections when entering contests with his personal account. The views expressed in their articles are the author's alone and do not necessarily reflect the views of FanDuel.