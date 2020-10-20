Penn State vs Indiana Odds, Spread, Prediction, Date & Start Time for College Football Week 8 Game

Penn State vs Indiana Week 8 Game Info

College Football Week 8

No. 8 Penn State Nittany Lions (0-0, 0-0 Big Ten) vs. Indiana Hoosiers (0-0, 0-0 Big Ten)

Date: Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020

Time: 3:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Memorial Stadium – Bloomington, IN

Coverage: FS1

Penn State vs Indiana Spread & Odds

Moneyline: PSU: (-250) | IND: (+198)

Spread: PSU: -6.5 (-110) | IND: +6.5 (-110)

Total: 58.5 – Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Public (Spread) Betting Percentages via oddsFire: PSU: (N/A) | IND: (N/A)

Odds to Win SEC: PSU: (+650) | IND: (+15000)

Penn State vs Indiana Expert Predictions

All NCAAF predictions & expert picks are according to ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI).

Winning Percentage Prediction: Penn State: (73.7%) | Indiana: (26.3%)

Penn State vs Indiana Head-to-Head Record & Betting Trends

– Penn State defeated Indiana, 34-27, at home in the most recent meeting between these two schools on Nov. 16, 2019.

– Penn State is 5-0 in its last five head-to-head matchups with Indiana.

– Penn State is 9-1 in its last 10 head-to-head matchups with Indiana.

– Penn State is 22-1 in its 23 all-time, head-to-head matchups with Indiana.

– Indiana finished with an 8-5 record in 2019.

– Penn State finished with an 11-2 record in 2019.

