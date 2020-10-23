South Carolina vs LSU Odds, Spread, Prediction, Date & Start Time for College Football Week 8 Game

South Carolina vs LSU Week 8 Game Info

College Football Week 8

South Carolina Gamecocks (2-2, 2-2 SEC) vs. LSU Tigers (1-2, 1-2 SEC)

Date: Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020

Time: 7 p.m. EST

Venue: Tiger Stadium (LA) – Baton Rouge, LA

Coverage: ESPN

South Carolina vs LSU Spread & Odds

Moneyline: SC: (+186) | LSU: (-235)

Spread: SC: +5.5 (-108) | LSU: -5.5 (-112)

Total: 54.5 – Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Public (Spread) Betting Percentages via oddsFire: SC: (60%) | LSU: (40%)

Odds to Win SEC: SC: (+25000) | LSU: (N/A)

Odds to Win FBS Championship: SC: (+25000) | LSU: (N/A)

South Carolina vs LSU Prediction

All NCAAF predictions & expert picks are according to ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI).

Winning Percentage Prediction: South Carolina: (28.2%) | LSU: (71.8%)

South Carolina vs LSU Head-to-Head Record & Betting Trends

– LSU defeated South Carolina, 45-24, at home in the most recent head-to-head matchup between these two programs on Oct. 10, 2015.

– LSU is 18-2-1 in the 21 all-time, head-to-head matchups against South Carolina.

– LSU is 6-0 in its last six head-to-head matchups against South Carolina.

– South Carolina is 2-5 straight up in its last seven games.

– South Carolina is 2-4 against the spread (ATS) in its last six games against LSU.

– LSU is 5-2 ATS in its last seven games.

– The total has hit the over in four of LSU's last five games.

– South Carolina defeated then-No. 15 Auburn, 30-22, at home in Week 7.

– LSU lost to Missouri, 45-41, on the road in Week 6.

