Syracuse vs Clemson Odds, Spread, Prediction, Date & Start Time for College Football Week 8 Game

Syracuse vs Clemson Week 8 Game Info

College Football Week 8

Syracuse Orange (1-4, 1-3 ACC) vs. No. 1 Clemson Tigers (5-0, 4-0 ACC)

Date: Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020

Time: 12 p.m. EST

Venue: Memorial Stadium – Clemson, SC

Coverage: ACC Network

Syracuse vs Clemson Spread & Odds

All NCAAF betting lines, odds and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SYR: (+4000) | CLEM: (-100000)

Spread: SYR: +46.5 (-114) | CLEM: -46.5 (-106)

Total: 61.5 – Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Public (Spread) Betting Percentages via oddsFire: SYR: (42%) | CLEM: (58%)

Syracuse vs Clemson Expert Predictions

All NCAAF predictions & expert picks are according to ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI).

Winning Percentage Prediction: Syracuse: (0.6%) | Clemson: (99.4%)

Syracuse vs Clemson Head-to-Head Record & Betting Trends

– Clemson defeated Syracuse, 41-6, on the road in the most recent head-to-head matchup between these two programs on Sept. 14, 2019.

– Clemson is 4-1 in the last five head-to-head matchups against Syracuse.

– Clemson is 6-2 in the eight all-time, head-to-head matchups against Syracuse.

– Liberty defeated Syracuse, 38-21, on the road in Week 7.

– Clemson defeated Georgia Tech, 73-7, on the road in Week 7.

