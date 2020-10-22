Virginia Tech vs Wake Forest Odds, Spread, Prediction, Date & Start Time for College Football Week 8 Game

Virginia Tech vs Wake Forest Game Info

College Football Week 8

No. 19 Virginia Tech Hokies (3-1, 3-1 ACC) vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons (2-2, 1-2 ACC)

Date: Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Truist Field – Winston-Salem, NC

Coverage: ESPN3

Virginia Tech vs Wake Forest Spread & Odds

All NCAAF betting lines, odds and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: VT: (-325) | WAKE: (+250)

Spread: VT: -8.5 (-112) | WAKE: +8.5 (-108)

Total: 68.5 – Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Public (Spread) Betting Percentages via oddsFire: VT: (77%) | WAKE: (23%)

Virginia Tech vs Wake Forest Prediction

All NCAAF predictions & expert picks are from College Football News (CFN).

Winning Probability Prediction: Virginia Tech: (68.6%) | Wake Forest: (31.4%)

Virginia Tech vs Wake Forest Head-to-Head Record & Betting Trends

– Virginia Tech defeated Wake Forest, 36-17, at home in the most recent meeting between these two schools on Nov. 9, 2019.

– Virginia Tech is 25-12-1 all-time against Wake Forest in 38 games.

– Virginia Tech defeated Boston College, 40-14, at home in Week 7.

– Wake Forest defeated Virginia, 40-23, at home in Week 7.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk free for up to $1,000!