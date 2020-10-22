Virginia vs Miami Odds, Spread, Prediction, Date & Start Time for College Football Week 8 Game

Virginia vs Miami Week 8 Game Info

College Football Week 8

Virginia Cavaliers (1-3, 1-3 ACC) vs. No. 11 Miami Hurricanes (4-1, 3-1 ACC)

Date: Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020

Time: 8 p.m. EST

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium – Miami Gardens, FL

Coverage: ACC Network

Virginia vs Miami Spread & Odds

Moneyline: UVA: (+390) | MIA: (-550)

Spread: UVA: +13.5 (-112) | MIA: -13.5 (-108)

Total: 57.5 – Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Public (Spread) Betting Percentages via oddsFire: UVA: (8%) | MIA: (92%)

Odds to Win ACC: UVA: (N/A) | MIA: (+2000)

Virginia vs Miami Prediction

Winning Percentage Prediction: Virginia: (16.4%) | Miami: (83.6%)

Virginia vs Miami Head-to-Head Record and Betting Trends

– Miami is 10-7 in its 17 all-time, head-to-head games against Virginia and the Hurricanes won the most recent head-to-head matchup, 17-9, on Oct. 11, 2019.

– Virginia is 5-2 against the spread (ATS) in its last seven games against Miami.

– The total has hit the over in each of Virginia's last 10 games.

– Miami is 4-1 ATS in its last five home games.

– The total has hit the under in five of Miami's last six games against Virginia.

