49ers vs Patriots Point Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline and Betting Trends for NFL Week 7

The San Francisco 49ers take on the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium during Week 7 of the NFL Season, on Oct. 25.



Here’s everything you need to know before placing your bet for this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

49ers vs Patriots Point Spread



The 49ers are 2.5-point road underdogs. The Patriots are 2.5-point home favorites, with -115 odds to cover the spread. San Francisco has -105 odds to cover.

49ers vs Patriots Over/Under



The over/under for the 49ers vs Patriots Week 7 matchup is set at 45.5 total points, with -110 odds on the over and the under.

49ers vs Patriots Moneyline



The 49ers vs Patriots moneyline has San Francisco as +120 road underdogs, while New England is the -142 favorite at home.

49ers vs Patriots Betting Trends



– San Francisco is 1-4 against the spread (ATS) in its last five games against New England.

– San Francisco is 13-7 straight up in its last 20 games.

– The total has hit the under in four of New England’s last six games.

– New England is 2-5 ATS in its last seven games.

49ers vs Patriots Odds



All betting lines, odds and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SF: (+120) | NE: (-142)

Spread: SF: +2.5 (-105) | NE: -2.5 (-115)

Total: 45.5 – Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Public (Spread) Betting Percentages via oddsFire: SF: (59%) | NE: (41%)

Odds to Win Super Bowl LV: SF: (+3400) | NE: (+3500)







