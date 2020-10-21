49ers vs Patriots Predictions and Expert Picks for Week 7 NFL Game

Jimmy Garoppolo returns to Gillette Stadium in Week 7 as the visiting San Francisco 49ers face off against the New England Patriots.



Let’s see what some industry experts are predicting will happen in this one.

49ers vs Patriots Picks Week 7



CBS Sports picks are from their panel of experts, numberFire picks are from their NFL game projections, Sporting News picks are from Vinnie Iyer, and betting favorites are from FanDuel Sportsbook’s Week 7 NFL odds.



Winner:

CBS Sports: Patriots (5), 49ers (2)

numberFire: Patriots

Sporting News: 49ers

Betting Favorite: Patriots -1.5



Against the Spread:

CBS Sports: Patriots (5), 49ers (2)

Sporting News: 49ers



This matchup showcases two top franchises from 2019 who have both faced adversity in 2020. Most of the experts side with the home team in New England, but a couple of the writers see this as a great upset spot for the 49ers.







