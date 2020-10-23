Bears vs Rams Point Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline and Betting Trends for NFL Week 7 Monday Night Football

Monday Night Football Week 7 will feature the Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Rams in SoFi Stadium, California, on Oct. 26.

Here's everything you need to know before placing your bet for this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Bears vs Rams Point Spread

The Bears are 5.5-point road underdogs. The Rams are 5.5-point home favorites, with -110 odds to cover both spreads.

Bears vs Rams Over/Under

The over/under for the Bears vs Rams Week 7 matchup is set at 46 total points, with -110 odds on the over and the under.

Bears vs Rams Moneyline

The Bears vs Rams moneyline has Chicago as the +205 road underdog, while Los Angeles is the -250 favorite at home.

Bears vs Rams Betting Trends

– Chicago is 6-12 against the spread (ATS) in its last 18 games.

– The total has hit the under in four of Chicago's last five games.

– The total has hit the under in four of the Rams' last six games.

– The Rams are 5-2 straight up in their last seven games.

Bears vs Rams Odds

All betting lines, odds and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHI: (+205) | LAR: (-250)

Spread: CHI: +5.5 (-110) | LAR: -5.5 (-110)

Total: 46 – Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Public (Spread) Betting Percentages via oddsFire: CHI: (N/A) | LAR: (N/A)

Odds to Win Super Bowl LV: CHI: (+3400) | LAR: (+2000)

