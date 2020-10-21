Bears vs Rams Predictions and Expert Picks for Week 7 NFL Monday Night Football

The Los Angeles Rams look to rebound at home after a Week 6 defeat, but they will have to do it against one of the hottest teams in the NFL this season, the Chicago Bears, as the two will play on Monday Night Football.



Who do the experts have in this primetime showdown?

Bears vs Rams Picks Week 7



CBS Sports picks are from their panel of experts, numberFire picks are from their NFL game projections, Sporting News picks are from Vinnie Iyer, and betting favorites are from FanDuel Sportsbook’s Week 7 NFL odds.



Winner:

CBS Sports: Bears (4), Rams (3)

numberFire: Rams

Sporting News: Rams

Betting Favorite: Rams -5.5



Against the Spread:

CBS Sports: Bears (5), Rams (2)

Sporting News: Rams



In what should be an exciting primetime matchup, the experts are all over the map. The oddsmakers and projections side with the home favorite Rams, while most of the writers are taking the Bears to either upset or cover.







Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk free for up to $1,000!







Michael Obermuller is not a FanDuel employee. In addition to providing DFS gameplay advice, Michael Obermuller also participates in DFS contests on FanDuel using his personal account, username king_mizzard. While the strategies and player selections recommended in his articles are his personal views, he may deploy different strategies and player selections when entering contests with his personal account. The views expressed in their articles are the author’s alone and do not necessarily reflect the views of FanDuel.