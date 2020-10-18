Bears vs Rams Spread, Odds, Line, Over/Under, Prediction and Betting Insights for Week 7 Monday Night Football

Bears vs Rams Week 7 Game Info

NFL Week 7 Monday Night Football Game

Chicago Bears (4-1, 2-0 Away) vs. Los Angeles Rams (4-1, 2-0 Home)

Date: Monday, Oct. 26, 2020

Time: 8:15 p.m. EST

Venue: SoFi Stadium — Inglewood, CA

Coverage: ESPN

Bears vs Rams Spread & Odds

All betting lines, odds and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHI: (+215) | LAR: (-260)

Spread: CHI: +6.5 (-110) | LAR: -6.5 (-110)

Total: N/A – Over: (N/A) | Under: (N/A)

Public (Spread) Betting Percentages via oddsFire: CHI: (N/A) | LAR: (N/A)

Odds to Win Super Bowl LV: CHI: (+4400) | LAR: (+1700)

Bears vs Rams Expert Prediction & Pick

Bears vs Rams expert predictions and picks will be updated when made available.

Bears vs Rams Betting Trends

– Chicago is 5-12 against the spread (ATS) in its last 17 games.

– The total has hit the under in 17 of Chicago's last 25 games.

– The Rams are 5-1 straight up in their last six games.

Bears vs Rams Stats

– Chicago is averaging 21.0 points per game (PPG) this season (No. 27 in the NFL).

– Chicago is surrendering 20.0 PPG this season (No. 4 in the NFL).

– The Rams are averaging 27.2 PPG this season (T-No. 13 in the NFL).

– The Rams are surrendering 18.0 PPG this season (No. 3 in the NFL).

