Bills vs Jets Point Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline and Betting Trends for NFL Week 7

The Buffalo Bills take on the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium during Week 7 of the NFL Season, on Oct. 25.

Bills vs Jets Point Spread

The Bills are 12-point road favorites with +100 odds to cover the spread. The Jets are 12-point home underdogs, with -122 odds to cover in this one.

Bills vs Jets Over/Under

The over/under for this matchup has been set at 46.5, with even -110 odds on both sides.

Bills vs Jets Moneyline

The Bills vs Jets moneyline has Buffalo as -520 road favorites, while New York is the +400 underdog at home.

Bills vs Jets Betting Trends

– Buffalo is 3-6 against the spread (ATS) in its last nine games.

– The total has hit the over in five of Buffalo's six games this season.

– The Jets are 0-6 against the spread (ATS) in their last six games.

– The Jets are 0-6 straight up in its last six games.

Bills vs Jets Odds

Moneyline: BUF: (-520) | NYJ: (+400)

Spread: BUF: -12 (+100) | NYJ: +12 (-122)

Total: (46.5) – Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Public (Spread) Betting Percentages via oddsFire: BUF: (9%) | NYJ: (91%)

Odds to Win Super Bowl LV: BUF: (+2000) | NYJ: (+200000)

