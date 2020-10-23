Bills vs Jets Point Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline and Betting Trends for NFL Week 7
October 23StaffSportsGrid
The Buffalo Bills take on the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium during Week 7 of the NFL Season, on Oct. 25.
Here's everything you need to know before placing your bet for this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Bills vs Jets Point Spread
The Bills are 12-point road favorites with +100 odds to cover the spread. The Jets are 12-point home underdogs, with -122 odds to cover in this one.
Bills vs Jets Over/Under
The over/under for this matchup has been set at 46.5, with even -110 odds on both sides.
Bills vs Jets Moneyline
The Bills vs Jets moneyline has Buffalo as -520 road favorites, while New York is the +400 underdog at home.
Bills vs Jets Betting Trends
– Buffalo is 3-6 against the spread (ATS) in its last nine games. – The total has hit the over in five of Buffalo's six games this season. – The Jets are 0-6 against the spread (ATS) in their last six games. – The Jets are 0-6 straight up in its last six games.
Bills vs Jets Odds
All betting lines, odds and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook. Moneyline: BUF: (-520) | NYJ: (+400) Spread: BUF: -12 (+100) | NYJ: +12 (-122) Total: (46.5) – Over: (-110) | Under: (-110) Public (Spread) Betting Percentages via oddsFire: BUF: (9%) | NYJ: (91%) Odds to Win Super Bowl LV: BUF: (+2000) | NYJ: (+200000)
